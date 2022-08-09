Melbourne music identity ready to present a Sunday session in Bathurst

A MAN described as Melbourne's "King of Roots" will take part in a Sunday session in Bathurst later this month.
And the performance will be free.
Andy Baylor, who was born in Melbourne but is based in Bathurst's neighbour Cowra these days, has released 18 albums since 1992 and recently contributed the song Pictures In The Clouds to the Arts OutWest compilation album While The World Waits.
After spending his formative years in Melbourne inner-urban bands such as the Blue Rockets, The Honeydrippers and the Auto Drifters, he went on to cut his teeth playing with visiting USA masters including Jimmy Witherspoon, Big Jay McNeely, Jimmy McGriff and Screamin' Jay Hawkins.
He will perform on Sunday, August 21 from 3pm at Little Alberts at The Victoria in Keppel Street.
The free Live and Kicking Sunday session will be the latest presented by Arts OutWest, in conjunction with Little Alberts, featuring the original music of artists from the Central West.
"Our focus is getting the original music of top Central West performers in front of local audiences, so with funding we've been able to make this a free gig," Arts OutWest's Patrick Coomey said.
Arts OutWest's Live and Kicking gigs are supported by the Australian Government's Live Music Australia.
