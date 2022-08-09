Western Advocate

Melbourne music identity Andy Baylor will present a Sunday session in Bathurst

August 9 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne music identity ready to present a Sunday session in Bathurst

A MAN described as Melbourne's "King of Roots" will take part in a Sunday session in Bathurst later this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.