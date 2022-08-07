WHEN Becky House set off on her 12-hour marathon on Saturday morning, she never expected she would end the day having raised over $1000 for the Cancer Council.
Ms House is one of the participants in the 2022 Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer, an annual fundraiser for the charity.
In an effort to boost her fundraising total, Ms House decided she would run a marathon of sorts in the Vietnam Veterans Park.
She got under way at 6am running laps of the precinct and by 6pm that evening she had completed an astounding 83 kilometres.
The community was invited to join her on the marathon and the support she received was overwhelming.
"It was amazing. I couldn't have asked for a better day and the fact that I had people with me every single lap was unbelievable," she said.
People who attended her event were able to donate directly to her online fundraising page through a QR code, or could leave a donation in one of the Cancer Council collection boxes at the park.
After counting up the donations, Ms House realised she'd raised around $1200, eclipsing the couple of hundred dollars she had envisaged she would receive.
She said she was "over the moon" to have raised so much money, but also to get the opportunity to spread awareness about the Cancer Council and health.
"I think it's just as important to raise awareness as it is to raise money and just get everyone out of the house," she said.
"What I loved was how much the kids loved it all, too. There were a lot of families that came up and my friends' kids, they didn't want to go home."
Ms House said the fundraiser wouldn't have been possible without the support of a lot of people, including her friends and clients, Designing Windows Bathurst, iSpy Coffee, The Persuader breakfast group and Wayne Cohen, who donated all the meat for the event and helped to set up.
"Everyone really came together," she said.
Ms House was running for most of her 83 kilometres on Saturday and was feeling pretty good on Sunday afternoon, but said she expected to feel the effects of the marathon later in the week.
She will participate in the Dance for Cancer on September 17, alongside six other contestants.
This year's event has already raised more than $20,000 for the Cancer Council, which will be put towards cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services.
