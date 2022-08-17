THE chief executive officer of FlyPelican assures the airline is coming to Bathurst for the long haul.
It was announced on Monday that FlyPelican would be taking over the Bathurst to Sydney route after Regional Express Airlines (Rex) withdrew its service on June 30.
Flights will commence from September 5, tickets for which are already available for purchase.
FlyPelican CEO Marty Hawley said the airline had been looking at Bathurst for a while before Bathurst Regional Council launched its expressions of interest campaign.
"It's something that we've been interested in ever since Rex was sort of talking about potentially leave Bathurst, because we've always believed it was probably a good market for our size aircraft and what we do," he said.
He said the criteria council had listed in its EOI fit with the airline's product offering for other regional routes and it had the capacity to make a similar offering for Bathurst.
FlyPelican is a regional airline and aircraft charter company based in Newcastle.
It operates regular scheduled passengers services for Newcastle-Canberra, Newcastle-Ballina (Byron Bay), Newcastle-Dubbo, Canberra-Port Macquarie, Sydney-Mudgee, Sydney-Cobar and Newcastle-Sydney.
FlyPelican will facilitate the new Bathurst-Sydney route using a 19-seat Jetstream 32 aircraft.
In addition to human passengers, the aircraft will be capable of catering to animal transportation and the transportation of medical supplies.
For the first eight weeks of its service, FlyPelican will offer one return flight per day Sunday through to Friday each week.
A few additional flights will be provided around the Bathurst 1000 period to cater for anticipated demand.
From October 31, FlyPelican will increase its service to offer twice daily return flights Monday through to Friday, along with one flight on Sunday.
Mr Hawley said the airline will look to further expand its service in the future if there is demand for it.
"We're in it for the long haul and we'd love to see people get on board and utilise the service. The more people who use it and show us that it will be utilised, then it gives us more opportunity to expand our service," he said.
Passengers on the FlyPelican flight will be able to earn Velocity Frequent Flyer points on all flights. Virgin Australia Lounge access pre-flight in Sydney will be available for those flying Pelican Corporate and Flexible fares.
Fares will start from $149 one way and are available for purchase via the FlyPelican website or from local travel agents.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
