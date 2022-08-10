REGIONAL employment and the local economy are set to get a boost from the arrival of FlyPelican's Bathurst to Sydney service.
The regional airline will begin to offer the route from September 5, beginning with one flight daily from Sunday through to Friday for the first eight weeks.
From October 31, FlyPelican will increase its service to offer twice daily return flights Monday through to Friday, along with one flight on Sunday.
To service the route, the airline will be looking to employ multiple people.
"We will be employing approximately five or six more flight crew and also some contractors in Sydney and Bathurst for ground handling, etc," FlyPelican chief executive officer Marty Hawley said.
Local people will be considered for the the positions. Anyone employed who isn't already living in region will likely relocate to the area.
"We will be basing flight crew in Bathurst, so if there is anyone in the region that wants to apply, we're more than happy to look at them," Mr Hawley said.
"We will be employing people and putting them in the local region if they're not already there."
The news of FlyPelican being chosen to deliver the Bathurst to Sydney route, following the withdrawal of Regional Express Airlines, was announced on August 8.
In addition to human passengers, the aircraft will be capable of catering to animal transportation and the transportation of medical supplies.
Mayor Robert Taylor said this is something that will be beneficial for Bathurst, particularly if the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) becomes a reality.
"It's good and important in Bathurst. As you know, we have the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre on the cards and if we can get that established they will be looking for those daily services with the medical supplies," he said.
"And also with the animals, we've got that rehoming centre here in Bathurst, so you never know when you might need to cover animals with that, but also private animals for those people who want to go on holidays."
The Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre is currently under construction in Kelso and will replace the existing small animal pound in South Bathurst.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
