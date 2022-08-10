Western Advocate
Transport

FlyPelican looks to employ people to be based in Bathurst region

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 10 2022 - 3:21am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Robert Taylor at Bathurst Airport. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

REGIONAL employment and the local economy are set to get a boost from the arrival of FlyPelican's Bathurst to Sydney service.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.