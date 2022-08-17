OBERON'S atmospheric Malachi Gilmore Hall will host an upcoming evening of live music featuring a strong Bathurst flavour.
Bathurst duo Smith and Jones will take to the stage at the hall - which has undergone extensive refurbishments in recent years - in the latest Arts OutWest Live and Kicking gig.
Advertisement
The event will follow Melbourne music identity Andy Baylor performing at Bathurst.
Smith and Jones - Abby Smith (piano) and Sophie Jones (guitar) - are accomplished musicians who have appeared at a number of festivals, including Tamworth and Bathurst's Inland Sea of Sound, and who have two albums under their belt and are recording their third.
Opening the night will be Oberon country music artist Chloe Swannell.
"If you've enjoyed one of the many live performances Chloe has given in her home town or around the Central West, you'll be in for a treat here," Arts OutWest's Patrick Coomey said.
"Performing a set of her own original songs, this will be pure Chloe: an organic sound of just voice accompanied by wood and strings."
Mr Coomey said Arts OutWest was delighted "to present another special concert in conjunction with The Malachi featuring the original music of Central West artists".
He said Arts OutWest's Live and Kicking gigs are supported by the Australian Government's Live Music Australia as a showcase for original live music in the Central West.
The evening of live music will be held on Friday, August 26 at 7pm. Tickets are $10 and are available from the Malachi Gilmore Hall website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.