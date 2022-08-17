Western Advocate
What's on

Smith and Jones to perform at Oberon's Malachi Gilmore Hall as part of Live and Kicking gigs

August 17 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smith and Jones, who are in the process of recording their third album, will perform at Oberon.

OBERON'S atmospheric Malachi Gilmore Hall will host an upcoming evening of live music featuring a strong Bathurst flavour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.