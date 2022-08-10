THE coaching job is his as long as he wants it - if there was a way to measure the success of Jake Betts in his maiden season as Bathurst Panthers first grade coach then that offer would be it.
While Betts still has work to do, his men face a Peter McDonald Premiership elimination semi-final against Dubbo Macquarie this Saturday night, Bathurst Panthers president Dave Hotham has been delighted with his leadership.
Advertisement
He had big shoes to fill when taking over from two-time Group 10 premier league premiership winning captain-coach Doug Hewitt, but that wasn't the only challenge for Betts.
Star halfback Hewitt, forwards Blake and Brent Seager, hooker Nick Loader and second rower Abel Lefaoseu were on the list of players who did not return for 2022.
Then Betts faced the challenges that came with the new premiership, one which combined both Group 10 and Group 11 teams, as well as injury setbacks to talents like playmaker Joey Bugg.
But a 52-18 win over Lithgow last Sunday ensured Betts' men a spot in the finals.
They joined Mick Carter's Western under 18s minor premiership winning side and the Ben Gunn coached Group 10 reserve grade outfit in advancing.
"If someone had of said to us at the beginning of the year that we'd have three in the semi-finals then we'd have taken that any time. It's really good that we got three in," Hotham said.
"The one who has done so well is Jake Betts with the first grade side because we lost seven regulars out of first grade. But he's brought the young juniors in and he's done a sensation job with it.
"It wasn't just first graders he lost, four of them were ex-NRL players that we lost out of the team. Even losing Seags [Brent Seager] from the forward pack, he'd dominated every year.
"They've got a good young team there and what they've done will be good experience for them for the next three or four years. Even for Bettsy to get them to semi-finals, we're over the moon with the job he's done.
"It's going to hold him in good stead as long as he wants to do the job."
Under Betts the Panthers' record from the pool phase reads seven wins, a draw and six losses. They were the fourth-ranked Group 10-based side.
They will fight for survival this Saturday night at Apex Oval against Dubbo Macquarie Raiders, the third ranked Group 11 outfit.
The Raiders won nine regular season games, including a 32-6 victory over Panthers in round 14.
Advertisement
But Hotham is hopeful Betts' run in 2022 can at extend for at least another week.
"I think we've got the team to beat any other team, but we've just got to be smart," he said.
"But any wins from here on in is an absolute bonus to the club."
As for the reserve grade side and under 18s, they will be in action at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium on Sunday in major semi-finals.
The reserve grade side faces minor premiers Mudgee, while the under 18s line up against Forbes.
Just as Hotham has been delighted with what Betts has done, he praised the coaches of those respective sides as well.
Advertisement
"Ben Gunn, he's a great clubman and has done a great job with reserve grade and Mick Carter, he's been there for the last two or three years and has got his team to the semis each time. He's done a sensational job," he said.
"It's always nice to get that second bite, but when it comes to semi-finals if you turn up on the day and play to your full potential you can beat anyone.
"Like I said, any wins from here are a bonus."
The Peter McDonald Premiership elimination final against Dubbo Macquarie kicks off 6pm Saturday at Dubbo's Apex Oval, while on Sunday in Mudgee the 18's match starts at 1.30pm and reserve grade at noon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.