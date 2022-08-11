THERE have been many milestone achievements in AFL Central West competitions across the years but only one person can ever claim they were the first to bring up a century of appearances for their club.
For the Bathurst Giants' junior program that mantle will forever belong to Jess Macauley.
When Macauley runs out for this Sunday's last game of the regular season against the Dubbo Demons on her home ground she will be making her 100th start for the Giants in a junior game.
Macauley, 17, was a part of the Bathurst Giants' first ever season in 2014, as part of the under 12s team, and has played every year since.
It's already been a big year for Macauley who made her debut for the senior team during last month's match against the Demons on her birthday.
In her ninth and final year of junior AFL Macauley said it was a pleasant surprise to hear about her approaching milestone.
"I was only told earlier this year that I was getting close. I had no idea so that came as a bit of a shock," she said.
"I would have been really young when I first started playing, back when the Giants first formed as a club, and now I've come through every grade. I also doubled up a little with under 14s and youth girls where I could."
Macauley, who has also enjoyed AFL Central West representative honours in her junior career, said the Giants have been an amazing community to be a part of.
"It's been great through the years watching the club grow to where it is now," she said.
"Everyone around the club has seen me grow up as well so the Giants are like a second family to me, and that's been really nice."
Speaking of families, the Macauley family have been an integral part of the Giants since its inception.
Jess Macauley has watched her brothers come through the junior ranks into senior football but she'll forever have her own place in the Giants history books thanks to her century effort.
"My brothers have come through the club and my dad has coached me as well, and my brothers, and was the president last year," she said.
"I've spent a lot of my Saturdays and Sundays around the club. It's been great."
Macauley is hopeful she can make her last season in the youth girls competition a memorable one.
Her team are engaged in one of the best battles across any AFL Central West division this year, with Orange Tigers (32 points) narrowly leading the way over the Bushrangers (28) and Giants (24) heading into the last round.
"It's been a great year. We've had a lot of new girls come into the team," Macauley said.
"It's my last year in juniors so hopefully we're working towards the premiership this year. It would be great to get that."
The Giants and Demons face off at 12.30pm on George Park 1 this Sunday.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
