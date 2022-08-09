SAM Sloan was a sniper for the Bathurst Giants on Saturday: Efficient, accurate and deadly in front of goal.
The Giants full forward booted nine goals in his team's critical AFL Central West senior men's victory away to Dubbo Demons, putting his side on the cusp of a home preliminary final in the process.
Giants played one of their most consistent games of the season at the right time of the year as they ran out 17-9-111 to 10-10-70 winners at South Dubbo Oval.
Sloan's haul, along with five majors from teammate Nic Broes, took the Giants to a victory that gives them four-point gap over the Demons in the battle for second place.
Mark Kennedy said Sloan was kicking like a man possessed.
"Sam was isolated one-on-one a few times, which really helped him, and the delivery coming out of the midfield for him was really on point. Everything played to his strengths," he said.
"He's still got to get back and kick them though, and his boot was on song. His boots were working for him. For him to kick nine goals in this competition, against a strong competitor like Dubbo, is a massive effort."
Sloan managed to improve his season-best effort from just a week earlier, where he kicked seven goals against the Orange Tigers.
The spotlight shone on the Giants' efforts inside the forward 50m but Kennedy said that shouldn't detract from the work that went in to getting the ball into that area over and over.
"If the back line isn't working then the opposition is kicking goals. If the midfield isn't working then they can't get the ball forward for us to kick goals," he said.
"It's nice to single out players for massive efforts, like Nic and Sam getting five and nine goals respectively, but there's a lot of things that have to happen for them to get there.
"It was a massive team performance on the weekend, which I can't stress enough. Executing a game plan perfectly against a Dubbo side who were also at full strength? It was great to watch."
Giants kicked either four or five goals in each quarter, rarely losing their intensity in front of goal at any point of the match.
Demons' Isaac Heath kicked seven goals of his own in another strong individual performance but the day belonged to Sloan and the Giants.
"It was a very consistent performance over the four quarters," Kennedy said.
"In the last quarter we dropped off a little bit but we were trying to give the guys in the midfield a rest over the last quarter.
"The midfield has been working really well. We've got some good combinations that we can switch up in there. We've put a lot of pressure on the contested football, and when we force that 50-50 contest we try and make something of it."
Giants can officially secure a home preliminary final next week with a win over local rivals Bushrangers and a win from the Orange Tigers over the Demons.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
