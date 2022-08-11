Western Advocate

Centennials Bulls out of Royal Hotel Cup with one more team to be axed

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:45am
DECISIONS: The Royal Hotel Cup will be withered down to eight teams following the exodus of the Centennials Bulls.

This year's Royal Hotel Cup will feature just eight teams after one of last season's sides opted against taking part in T20 competition.

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

