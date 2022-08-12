A SEVEN-year finals drought is about to end for Souths and St Pat's has qualified for the women's Central West Premier League Hockey top four once more, but there are still question marks hanging over both.
Heading into this Saturday's round, the last before the finals commence, both the Saints and Souths are in contention for a spot in the first grand final qualifier alongside Lithgow Panthers.
That it has come down to round 14 to decide that, and that three teams are chasing fourth spot behind them, highlights that it has been one of the closest Premier League seasons of all time.
It was something that CWPLH president Nicole Riley predicted before the season began and she said it highlights the depth of talent across the region.
"Geeze she is tight," she exclaimed.
"You could just see last year that the teams that aren't normally up there were closer, they didn't quite make it but you knew with a little more development they'd start winning.
"Those sides have improved, they've got that bit of mongrel now, so it's been a good season.
"From a Premier League perspective we've been really trying to encourage clubs to start blooding juniors so that we do have a strong competition moving forward, and I think every club has done that.
"So I guess I'm not surprised it's so close, but it's certainly closer than I thought it might be."
St Pat's currently holds second spot on the ladder, which means a win over Bathurst City this Saturday will ensure that stays the case.
However, the Saints have struggled against local rivals this season.
Bathurst City upset the Saints 1-0 in round seven and while not in finals contention - it bowed out of calculations last Saturday - its players are eager to finish on a high note.
"Bathurst City, I know they're sitting in last at the moment but I don't think that's really indicative of how they've been playing through the season," Riley said.
"Pat's has lost to Souths twice and lost to Bathurst City as well, so they've had some unfortunate losses, but they've also had some lucky wins which has them in that second spot.
"But Pat's are always strong contenders, the depth of talent is pretty special this year with some of the young ones. Lily Kable has just come back for Europe and has just been picked in the Australian CHS team and Hannah her sister has been picked in the Jillaroos squad."
Souths heads into the last round in third and is assured of playing finals for the first time since 2015.
But while that is one very big box ticked, Souths could still sneak into second with a win over Orange CYMS on Saturday, or drop to fourth with a loss.
Adding to the equation is that is CYMS, who beat Souths 5-2 earlier this year, has to win to be a chance of playing finals hockey.
"Souths play CYMS this weekend, so that will be a very interesting game. That could put Souths in second and it could change where CYMS sit as well, CYMS have to win so they'll pull out all stops," Riley said.
The other match on Saturday will see currently fourth placed Orange United hosting a Parkes side that knows it must win by at least four goals to be any chance of finals hockey.
Though United is the favourite to claim fourth, the Orange side lost 3-2 to Parkes earlier this season and has itself demonstrated that upsets can happen.
"United coming back up into fourth last week was big, I mean they were in last and now they're in fourth," Riley said.
"United have probably got the youngest squad, but they got two really good key players in there in Eva [Reith-Snare] and Rach Divall.
"So it's been a good season and apart from Bathurst City, it could be anyone's. She's certainly been close."
Souths will host Orange CYMS at Bob Roach Field from 12.20pm, with St Pat's and Bathurst City to follow them at 1.50pm.
