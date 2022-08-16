A PRIMATIVE campground and function centre will be created on The Bridle Track if Bathurst Regional Council green-lights the plans.
Under the proposal, a nine-site primitive campground would be established on land at 1932 The Bridle Track, also known as 'Bruinbun', while an existing sheep shed would be converted into a function centre.
An amenities block - featuring a laundry, one unisex accessible bathroom and a verandah - would be constructed to support the campground.
The campground, which would not offer powered sites, would primarily be used for caravans, although tents and campervans would also be able to be accommodated.
The development is proposed to accommodate up to 90 function guests and up to 80 campers.
A new secondary access from The Bridle Track would also be constructed and is necessary to improve accessibility and emergency evacuation procedures in the event of a bushfire.
Council will consider the development application at its ordinary meeting on August 17, with planning department staff recommending that it be approved.
This follows the landowner having already commenced construction works on the function centre in 2021, prior to obtaining development consent.
According to a report from director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, council had to ask for construction to cease.
"To council's knowledge, no further works associated with the proposed development have been under taken on the land, although further inspections have not been carried out," the report reads.
If council opts to approve the plans, the developer will likely have more than 50 conditions of consent they will have to meet.
Some of the conditions proposed would address concerns raised in the three submissions received during the public exhibition period of the DA.
Some of those concerns were the compatibility of the development with the rural character and land uses of the site, privacy, traffic generation, noise, and visual impacts on views and streetscapes.
Mr Southorn is satisfied that the recommended conditions of consent would ensure the development has minimal impact on the surrounding area.
"The proposal is not likely to result in any significant adverse impacts on the surrounding rural residential land uses, subject to the implementation of conditions of consent which relate to the control and minimisation of noise, overlooking, dust, smoke, waste management and odour," he said.
Should the DA be approved, the function centre would not be allowed to operate for more than eight hours in any 24-hour period, and no functions would be permitted between midnight and 7am.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
