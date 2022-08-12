SINGLE lane closures will be in place during night work on the Great Western Highway between Kelso and Raglan as part of the next stage of the road's upgrade.
Transport for NSW says the night work will start this Sunday, August 14 and it will include installing new stormwater infrastructure and "demolishing the redundant stormwater infrastructure".
It says single lane closures will be in place on the highway between Kelso and Raglan while the work is carried out and drainage work will also be completed in Ceramic Avenue at this time.
The work hours will be 7pm to 6am from Sunday to Thursday for two weeks, weather permitting, according to Transport for NSW.
Motorists using the highway are asked to allow extra travel time.
Work on the $45 million upgrade to the highway from Kelso to east of Raglan started in January 2021 and the project has since faced problems due to persistent wet weather.
Transport for NSW says, however, the upgrade remains on track to be finished by the end of next year.
One of the most recent milestones for the upgrade was 50 new trees going into the ground to mark the completion of the first landscaping stage.
The trees include pin oaks that grow up to 20 metres in height that were specifically grown for the project.
