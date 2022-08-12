Western Advocate

Single lane closures during night work as Great Western Highway upgrade from Kelso to Raglan continues

Updated August 12 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work on the upgrade of the Great Western Highway between Kelso and Raglan this week. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK 080822craglan1a

SINGLE lane closures will be in place during night work on the Great Western Highway between Kelso and Raglan as part of the next stage of the road's upgrade.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.