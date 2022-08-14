Western Advocate
Photos

Bathurst Panthers too good for Macquarie Raiders, winning Peter McDonald Premiership semi-final 34-26

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated August 14 2022 - 3:10am, first published 2:30am
BATHURST Panthers player-coach Jake Betts was a hat-trick hero for his side in their 34-26 win over Macquarie Raiders on Saturday night.

Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

