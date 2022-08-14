Western Advocate
Breaking

St Pat's suffers shock 16-6 loss to Orange CYMS in Group 10 league tag major semi-final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 14 2022 - 6:05am, first published 6:00am
RUN ENDED: St Pat's unbeaten run in the Group 10 league tag competition has come to an end after 59 games. Orange CYMS bettered the Saints in Sunday's major semi-final.

ONE of the most dominant streaks ever seen in Group 10 history has finally come to an end and it has left a league tag heavyweight starring down the barrel of elimination.

