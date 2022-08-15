SOUTH Sydney has Alex Johnston, the Bathurst Panthers under 18s have Haydn Edwards.
In Sunday's Western under 18s major semi-final against the Forbes Magpies, Edwards bagged a double for Panthers to help them to a 24-8 win.
It takes the centre's tally for the season to 27 tries - nine more than any other player in the under 18s competition - and also moves Panthers into a preliminary final.
"At times through the year the boys have looked to him to get them out of trouble," Panthers coach Mick Carter said.
"He's super fit, he's so fast and he's got a good step. If he can get his head through half a hole then they've got to be quick to get him.
"There were nice tries and he also had one disallowed for a forward pass, he's a very handy footballer."
While Edwards' double was part of Panthers' reel of attacking highlights, in the first half at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium it was about defence for the men in black.
Though having seven players available that had missed the 56-22 round 10 match loss against Forbes line up on Sunday, the Panthers were still put under immense pressure by the Magpies.
But Panthers held Forbes to just a pair of tries and the Magpies not only failed to convert both those tries, but missed a penalty goal as well.
"Our defence in that first half, they had set after set after set at our line and we kept repelling them, which was great," Carter said.
"We didn't have a lot of footy so the half-time chat was be patient, we've got a lot of points in us.
"It was probably one of the toughest, physical games of 18s that I've watched for a few years. It was a cracking game of footy."
As well as a double from Edwards - adding to the brace he scored against Forbes earlier in the season - second rower Tallis Tobin and five-eighth Ronan Hunt-Cameron crossed as well.
It was a performance Carter rated as their finest of 2022 thus far, but he knows his Panthers will need to improve further still if they are to be crowned premiers.
They will face either Cowra or St Pat's in a fortnight in a grand final qualifier.
"My boys were close to being what I've been striving for all year, there were still a few little mistakes, but they were pretty good," Carter said.
"I can't fault anyone, everyone stood up and had a crack, we were close to what we've been aiming for and competing for that full 60 minutes.
"But that's only part of the job, there's still a long way to go, I'm sure it will get harder from here on in, but we are a step closer.
"Your whole season is nearly like trial games until you get to semi-finals, that's the business end of the field and anything can happen."
