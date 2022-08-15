I believe it is misleading for ATCO to state that hydro works like a large battery, pumping water to an upper reservoir when there is an excess of renewable energy.
Seventy-six per cent of Australia's electricity came from gas and coal fired power stations in 2021.
We don't have an excess of renewable energy!
The 24 per cent generated from renewable sources came from solar (nine per cent), wind (nine per cent) and hydro (six per cent).
I believe ATCO will use electricity largely generated from gas and coal fired power stations to pump the water to the upper dam during off peak time, when they can buy that power at the cheapest rate.
They will release the water to make hydro power during peak time to cash in on the higher prices at that time of day.
It will take 20 per cent more electricity to pump the water up to the upper dam than they can make in releasing the water to the lower dam.
In my opinion, this project is not about renewable energy. It is about corporate greed from a foreign country.
