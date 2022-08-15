BATHURST Panthers have punched their ticket to the Group 10 reserve grade decider thanks to an upset victory over hosts Mudgee Dragons in Sunday's major semi-final.
Panthers flew out of the gates with a fast start in the slow conditions, and that flashy beginning to the game would ultimately prove the difference in the battle between the competition's top two sides.
Advertisement
At half-time Panthers had established a 14-4 lead on the back of tries from Malik Blenman, Joey Gunn and Kevin Murray.
The visitors then extended their advantage out to 18 points on the back of a converted Evan Cafe try and a penalty goal from Harry Hopkins.
Dragons could only find one more try in reply.
It's an impressive result for a Panthers team who have undergone a raft of lineup changes week to week throughout 2022 thanks to a combination of injuries woes for their first grade squad and COVID-19 absentees.
Panthers player-coach Ben Gunn couldn't be prouder of the way his side have handled that challenge.
"We had some goals as a club for where we wanted to be and we've exceeded those goals," he said.
"It's a great position for us to be in. We've never put pressure on our playing group. We've let them develop and learn the game and they're over the moon with the way we've responded."
Panthers came into finals on the back of a convincing 34-10 win over fellow finals-bound side Lithgow Workies and they carried that momentum into the trip north.
Gunn said the build up towards the finals couldn't have gone much better for the team.
"I'm really proud of them. Playing Mudgee, at Mudgee, in a grand final qualifier is a tough game but the intensity at training was the best it's been all year and they prepared well all week," he said.
"We really jumped out of the gates in the first 10 minutes and we were really up for the challenge. They really turned up.
"I thought the game was won on the back of our defence. It was very physical, we were very consistent, line speed was good and our attack was flying."
Gunn is hopeful that the club's Peter McDonald Premiership and under 18s sides will also be able to make their respective grand finals, after they were also victorious over the weekend.
"As a club we've had to go through a lot of changes and we've been through a bit of adversity in the back end of the year. To the playing group's credit they've represented the jersey well, supported our administration and showed up," he said.
"Our under 18s were absolutely clinical. Forbes are a strong side in the 18s comp but our boys showed up. Then our first grade beating Dubbo at Dubbo, with a lot of players not used to finals finals, was phenomenal.
"It's great seeing a lot of young local juniors in action. I think we'll be walking away from this season with the club in a good position."
Advertisement
Panthers are now one win away from claiming their first reserve grade crown since 2016.
Dragons will now face Lithgow in the preliminary final after the Workies claimed a 16-6 victory over the Blayney Bears in the elimination semi-final.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.