Western Advocate
Subscriber

St Pat's face Cowra Magpies in second round of Western Under 18s finals series at Mudgee

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 19 2022 - 12:15am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF people in the Western Under 18s competition weren't talking about St Pat's before the first round of the finals then they certainly are now.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.