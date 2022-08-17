IT'S the spiritual home ground of the Newtown Jets, it's turf that league immortals Arthur Beetson and Graeme Langlands once graced and now Henson Park has become the venue for a huge moment for a Bathurst duo.
It was at Henson Park earlier this month Riley Carter and Leon Mokaraka played as Sydney Roosters for the first time.
The Bathurst Panthers juniors were selected in the Roosters' under 13s junior development program squad earlier this season.
They were slated to play gala days and other matches against iconic league clubs, but wet weather forced those to be cancelled.
But finally the sun shone. It meant Mokaraka and Carter got their chance to play against Balmain at Henson Park.
"They were playing Manly, they were playing St George, then there was a gala day with Parramatta and St George, but they got washed out with all the horrible weather we had," Mick Carter, who coaches the pair at Panthers, said.
"They were very excited to finally play, they were over the moon. They were itching all weekend to get there.
"They were that excited to play at Henson Park and go in those dressing sheds. Riley forever watches that Final Winter movie, that Matthew Johns one, it's done at Henson Park, so he was over the moon to play there."
Mokaraka started in the forward pack, while Carter was injected into the trial match from the bench.
Louis Johns, the son of league grade Andrew Johns, started at halfback but when he was injured Carter replaced him.
The Bathurst playmaker also spent the final three minutes of match at fullback.
"All the talk about it beforehand was about Louis, like they've got Louis Johns sort of thing," Mick Carter said.
"But the fella that came here and scouted Riley said it wasn't all about Louis, you've got to look at Riley.
"He did a good job when he got in there. He didn't get to do much at fullback though, they didn't kick the ball or anything."
While Balmain won the match six tries to nil, the score was not the real focus.
It was about seeing what the Bathurst duo and their fellow Roosters could do in a game situation.
Carter said they both did a job and he's certainly seen the pair benefit from their time in the program.
"The reports came back that they [Roosters staff] were happy with them and talking about summer camps for them to go down to," Carter said.
"I think I have seen an improvement in them, definitely skill wise, and it's probably helped them a bit fitness wise too doing here Tuesday and Thursday and down there Monday and Friday.
"It definitely helped them, for sure."
