THE Bathurst Eisteddfod is under way at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
Performances in the event's music program commenced on Saturday, August 20, with kids of all ages taking to the stage from 9am to well into the evening.
Advertisement
Children, families and the organisers were excited to have the event back.
It was around this time in 2021 that the organisers had to make the tough decision to call off the eisteddfod due to the heightened risk presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were also pandemic restrictions in 2020 that prevented some people from participating.
The 2022 eisteddfod will run through to September 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.