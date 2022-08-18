BATHURST Eisteddfod's long-awaited return is almost here.
After missing out last year due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the annual eisteddfod is returning on Saturday for its 77th edition.
Organisers have been busy for months preparing for this year's event, which will be held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) and eisteddfod president Renee Fowler said she's excited for things to kick-off.
"We're all ready to go, we just set up at BMEC on Friday and start on Saturday morning," she said.
"It was about this time last year that we had to call it because of COVID, so it's really good to be back.
"It'll be lovely for groups too, because we didn't them in 2020. It's been three years potentially."
Ms Fowler is expecting a lot of keen children to be on stage performing across the next couple of weeks, due to a lack of eisteddfods in recent years across NSW.
"I think for a lot of kids they've had a lot more time at home, they've probably - hopefully - been practicing more," he said.
"Some of the kids we have come and come every year, not just locally but from over the place, you see them grow every year. They may have grown even more in the past few years. It'll be interesting."
Ms Fowler said volunteers have been done on numbers.
"It's probably the lowest we've ever had, but we're getting there slowly," she said.
"People have offered extra, once they saw the roster. We do have to keep in mind the amount of sickness around."
For all the latest on the Bathurst Eisteddfod, check the Facebook page @bathurst.eisteddfod.
The Bathurst Eisteddfod is expected to run from August 20 to September 9.
