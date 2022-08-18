Western Advocate
What's on

Bathurst Eisteddfod to make its long-awaited return on Saturday

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 18 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IT'S BACK: Bathurst Eisteddfod president Renee Fowler with programs for 2022 event, which starts on Saturday. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK 081622ceisteddfod

BATHURST Eisteddfod's long-awaited return is almost here.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.