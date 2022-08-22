THE class of a Wallaroo - that is what it took to deny the Bathurst Bulldogs a direct path to this year's Ferguson Cup grand final.
In Saturday's major semi-final at Cowra it was Dubbo star Lillyann Mason-Spice - a player who has worn national colours - who proved the difference as the Roolettes beat the Bulldogs 17-3.
Bulldogs were the only side to put points on the board in the first half, Sarah Colman booting a penalty goal, with the defensive efforts of both sides impressing.
But as the clock ticked down Mason-Spice was able to find space out wide. She scored a try and played a hand in double to another of the Roolettes stars, Alahna Ryan.
It means minor premiers Dubbo are now one win away from an undefeated season, while the Bulldogs face a preliminary final against Forbes.
However, Bulldogs captain Mel Waterford could not fault the effort of her players. She knew it had taken something special to beat her side.
"We played exceptional, we played in their 15, we attacked, it was positive, we just couldn't get over the line," she said.
"It was just a little bit of Lillyann class at the end which made the difference, they just beat us on the outside in the last 15.
"We defended really well, they just managed to get around us a couple of times and that's just the class of a Wallaroo."
As expected, the major semi-final was epic arm-wrestle that saw both sides having periods of sustained attack and times when they absorbed a host of pressure in defence.
Bulldogs flanker Poorsha McPhillamy continued her impressive debut season with what Waterford described as "an exceptional" performance, while prop Molly Kennedy threw plenty at trying to crack the Roolettes defence.
But it didn't crack. Bulldogs were held tryless.
While Bulldogs will now have to head to Cowra for the second Saturday in a row to try and earn themselves another crack at Dubbo and attempt to keep their premiership defence alive, Waterford is not troubled about the sudden-death situation.
"It will be good to have another game this week just to get some combinations together because we had a lot of changes this week," she said.
"I think with another game under our belt we'll definitely give them [Dubbo] a go in the grand final.
"There are a lot of positives to take out of it, there are still things that we need to work on, but it wasn't a negative game at all."
DUBBO ROOLETTES 17 (Alahna Ryan 2, Lillyann Mason-Spice tries; Madeline Piccolo 2 conversions) defeated BATHURST BULLDOGS 3 (Sarah Coleman penalty)
