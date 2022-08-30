Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

It's been 45 years since Bathurst Bulldogs won its maiden Central West first grade premiership

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 30 2022 - 9:04pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst Bulldogs 1977 premiership winning squad that defeated Mitchell College in the grand final.

THIS Saturday at Ashwood Park Bathurst Bulldogs will be aiming for the 12th first XV premiership in the club's history.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.