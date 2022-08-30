HOLD nothing back - that is the approach Bathurst Bulldogs are taking as they aim for the biggest grand final day in the club's history.
On Saturday at Ashwood Park, Bulldogs are chasing four premiership trophies.
The women's XV will do battle with the undefeated Dubbo Roolettes in the Ferguson Cup grand final.
Both the second and third grade Bulldogs also face Dubbo Roos in their respective deciders, while Orange Emus stand between Bathurst's first XV and Blowes Cup glory.
"To get four grades in when we've struggled in various ways, and to host, it's been just outstanding," first grade co-coach Dean Oxley said.
But as proud as Oxley is of what Bulldogs have achieved thus far, he knows a grand final is a very different prospect to any other match that has been played so far this season.
Oxley still remembers what unfolded at Walmer Park on September 21, 2002. Bulldogs qualified for four grand finals but didn't win a single one.
"I remember playing in 2002 when we lost all grades, so the job's not done and whatever happened prior to this Saturday, we've just got to disregard it, we've just got to go out there and put it all on the line in every single grade," he said.
"It's very bitter sweet when you don't get that final trophy, so we're holding nothing back."
Saturday shapes as the biggest day at Ashwood Park since August 24, 2019.
The Bulldogs qualified five teams for home grand finals - colts, women's, thirds, seconds and firsts.
By the end of the day the club had won three of those five.
The Bulldogs women earned the day's first trophy when they beat Orange Emus 34-28 in the Ferguson Cup decider, while third grade (22-13) and first grade (27-24) defeated Emus as well.
Though those sides celebrated, it was heartbreak for the colts, who lost 22-15 to Dubbo Kangaroos, and the second XV which fell 28-25 to Emus.
There was a huge crowd to watch each of the grand finals that day and Oxley is hoping to replicate that this Saturday.
He knows in those pressure situations, when it's tense and things are in the balance, a vocal home crowd can provide a valuable lift for the players.
"We have to use the home ground advantage to our advantage. It is harder to go to Orange, it is harder to go to Cowra, it was a mammoth effort from the [first grade] boys to beat Cowra at Cowra in the major semi," he said.
"Bathurst needs every member of the community to come around and help to give us that lift in critical times in the game when we're going to need them.
"Absolutely we are aiming for that clean sweep."
The action at Ashwood Park begins with the colts grand final between Dubbo Roos and Mudgee, which kicks off at 9.30am.
The women's decider follows at 11am, thirds at 12.15pm, seconds at 1.45pm, while first grade kicks off at 3.30pm.
