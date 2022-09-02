Western Advocate
Business

Mayor Robert Taylor launches BizMonth in Bathurst

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated September 2 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Robert Taylor, Foster and Co Botanicals owner Zana Foster and Bathurst Business Chamber president Paul Jones at the launch of BizMonth.

IT was an appropriate place to launch a month that celebrates business in Bathurst.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.