Former Bathurst mayor Bourke confirms not guilty pleas in Orange District Court

By Court Reporter
Updated September 5 2022 - 3:44am, first published 12:30am
Orange Court House

FORMER Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke has confirmed, in the Orange District Court, pleas of not guilty to allegations he tried to blackmail a former councillor, Jacqui Rudge.

