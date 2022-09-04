Western Advocate

Bathurst 12 Hour tickets go on sale as event returns to traditional dates

September 4 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst 12 Hour will be held at Mount Panorama in February, 2023. Picture by Chris Seabrook

TICKETS have gone on sale for the Bathurst 12 Hour, which in 2023 will be returning to its traditional time of year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.