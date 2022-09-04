TICKETS have gone on sale for the Bathurst 12 Hour, which in 2023 will be returning to its traditional time of year.
The last edition of the GT endurance race had to be held in May, 2022 after COVID-19 forced it to be postponed.
In 2023, though, the event will be held from February 3 to 5, in line with its usual place on the calendar.
Importantly, organisers are expecting the field to feature international cars and drivers again, and more fans to cheer them on.
"We had over 40,000 fans attend this year's event and expect that number to grow in 2023 as international racing returns in full," event director Shane Rudzis said.
"Away from the racing there will be unique bars, classic cars on display, entertainment and food offerings that add to the motoring festival feel.
"We encourage fans to get in early and book their place at the mountain for the 2023 event as soon as possible."
Fans who buy their tickets over the coming weeks will benefit from early bird pricing, which finishes on October 16.
They are able to purchase trackside access, uncovered grandstand seating, mountain access and priority parking, which allows fans to park at the front gate for a single day, the weekend, or all three days.
Trackside access opens up Mount Panorama's numerous viewing areas at the top and bottom of the mountain and at The Chase.
The paddock is free with event tickets, giving fans the behind the scenes experience of where the teams work in the garages.
Children aged 12 years and under receive free trackside entry when accompanied by a paying adult.
Camping will go on sale later this year.
Mayor Robert Taylor is excited to welcome the 12 Hour back in February, knowing it will bring an economic boost to the city and once again put Bathurst on the world stage.
"The Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour has become renowned as one of the premier international endurance challenges attracting a large contingent of international teams to Bathurst," he said.
"The worldwide exposure of the race builds on Mount Panorama's excellent reputation as one of the world's finest motor racing circuits and puts Bathurst firmly in the international spotlight."
To secure tickets for the event, visit the Bathurst 12 Hour website.
