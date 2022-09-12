BATHURST residents are invited to sign condolence books following the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Bathurst Regional Council has placed condolence books at the civic centre in Russell Street and at Bathurst Library, which will be available for several weeks for people to sign.
Council's general manager, David Sherley, penned the first message in the book at the civic centre, thanking the Queen for her service and noting Bathurst's fondness for the monarch.
He said members of the community can now add their messages, which will be forwarded to the royal family.
"It's an opportunity for the people of Bathurst to express their condolences to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," he said.
Bathurst has a unique connection to the royal family and the UK, with the Queen visiting in 1954 and again in 1982, and Bathurst having a sister city relationship with the town of Cirencester in England.
Mr Sherley was in Cirencester barely a week ago, just days before Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8.
Mayor of Bathurst Robert Taylor said that he recalls one of the royal visits himself and he's sure others in the community do as well.
They can share those memories in the condolence books.
"I can remember her coming in '54 as a young fella, and watching them come up Keppel Street, her and [Prince] Philip, off the train. I know they were only here 75 minutes, but it's a visit I can remember.
"I'm sure there's a lot of other people out there, locals, who can remember the visit in '54 and in '82, probably more so in '82.
"I think there was 80,000 people camped here for '54 when her and Philip came for the first visit, so it's just fitting that those who would like to can come and sign the condolence book."
