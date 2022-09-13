PLANS are forging ahead to expand The Gateway development at Kelso, with a new development application (DA) lodged for the business precinct.
Bathurst Regional Council has received a $4.5 million DA seeking consent to build 28 industrial units on land at 13 and 15 Ingersole Drive.
The proposed warehouse, featuring four separate buildings, would be located next to the existing childcare centre, on the opposite side of the road to other established Gateway retailers.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) submitted with the DA, the units will be for light industrial purposes, however at this stage it is not known which businesses will go into each unit.
The building would be constructed using concrete tilt panel and Colorbond walls, with each unit to have mezzanine level.
The development would be constructed in a single stage.
Access to the site would be via two access points off Ingersole Drive.
Parking on the site would be well above the required 36 spaces for this kind of development, with 86 spaces proposed to be provided.
The SoEE confirmed that the proposed development is generally consistent with the objectives and provisions of council's relevant planning documents.
It is also expected to have a positive impact on the surrounding area.
"The likely social and economic impacts of the proposed industrial buildings are positive," the SoEE states.
The Gateway development has been years in the making, with some exciting steps being taken in recent times.
The precinct, which is located alongside the eastern entrance to the city, is already home to a Metro service station, Oporto and KFC, in addition to the childcare centre.
It was announced in June, 2022 that four new retailers have been confirmed for area.
Anaconda, Harris Scarfe Home, and Beacon Lighting will all enjoy highway frontage, while existing Bathurst retailer Harvey Norman will move to The Gateway from its current location in Pat O'Leary Drive.
These retailers are all expected to open by the end of 2023, once the buildings that will house them have been constructed.
