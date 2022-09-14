FROM catching waves to taking her first lap around Mount Panorama - Layne Beachley AO has captivated a new type of audience.
Speaking to hundreds of Bathurst business professionals at the September 13 BizMonth lunch, the seven-time world champion surfer had one thing on her to-do list: to share her findings as a successful athlete that translates into the world of business.
"There's no question we've been through a pretty challenging period over the last couple of years so I wanted to boost people's positivity and optimism and give them the tips and tools I've utilised to be a successful surfer," Ms Beachley said.
"When we create this vision of ourselves, we really need to know why we're doing what we're doing because that gives us the motivation to get up on days when we don't feel like it.
"It's about finding your 'why'."
The champion for mental wellness and environmental campaigner conveyed two hours worth of wisdom as she captivated those in attendance at the Bathurst Goldfields-hosted event.
"My main messages are to take the time to articulate your vision for your careers and lives because no one else can do that for you," she said.
"Make sure you surround yourself with the dream team, people who bring the best out in you who elevate and support you."
In addition to being one of Australia's renowned sporting icons, Ms Beachley is the founder of Awake Academy, an online program designed to help people resist fear and take control of their lives.
"Life can get pretty busy and if I don't make the time for me and I keep giving all that time and energy to everyone else, I feel depleted and can't be my best self. It's important we all take time out," she said.
The BizMonth initiative has been in action since 2015, and celebrates the role businesses have within the region.
