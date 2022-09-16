Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Weather
Watch

SES says flooding is expected to continue in Bathurst, Central West

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 16 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding around Bathurst on September 16, 2022.

BATHURST residents are reminded to stay away from flood water as the region enters the start of a new La Nina period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.