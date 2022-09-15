Wet weather closes Eleven Mile Drive, Hereford Street and Lagoon Road

MOTORISTS should allow extra travel time on Friday morning after significant wet weather forced the closure of three major roads in the city.
Bathurst Regional Council closed Eleven Mile Drive at Saltram Creek on Thursday night due to a large amount of water over the road and, as of 7am Friday morning, it remains closed to traffic.
Hereford Street's low level bridge was closed early Friday morning after "a rapid rise" in the Macquarie River water level overnight.
Traffic control is in place along Hereford Street to prevent vehicles crossing the bridge.
Lagoon Road is also closed and council advised at 7.10am Friday that Lloyds Road is "expected to close shortly".
Drivers should also take care on Vale Road this morning, which has water across the road surface.
According to Weatherzone, Bathurst has recorded 39.2 millimetres of rain since Thursday morning.
There is a slight chance of more rain to fall on Friday, but the forecast is for less than one millimetre.
