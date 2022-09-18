Western Advocate
Group 11 under 18s defeated Group 10 26-20

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
September 18 2022
A Malaki Folau brace has helped Group 11 under 18s fight back in the second half to claim a tight win over Group 10.

