Panorama Platypi assemble strong squad for Western Women's Rugby League title defence

Updated September 15 2022 - 5:26am, first published September 14 2022 - 6:30am
Haylee Lepaio, pictured in action for Group 10, is set to return for the Panorama Platypi this season. Picture by Phil Blatch

A PROP who was once the most damaging ball runner in Western Women's Rugby League, a playmaker who has earned NSW Country selection - they are just two of the key recruits the Panorama Platypi Opens are set to reveal this season.

