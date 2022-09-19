"COL-DI-COTT, Col-di-cott. Isaac Coldicott."
The CSU FC faithful were in full voice at Proctor Park on Sunday evening after Isaac Coldicott broke the deadlock in the Bathurst District Football men's premier league grand final.
The Stags had gone through nearly 70 minutes of the decider locked at nil-all with Eglinton FC before the CSU's Coldicott found the breakthrough that would lead to his side's 1-0 success.
CSU had enjoyed the bigger share of both possession and shots throughout the match but didn't have anything to show for it up until that point against an Eglinton defence who had turned up ready to play.
Showing the standard that he holds his side to, Stags captain Callum Weafer had a small feeling of disappointment with the way his team played mixed in among the jubilation.
But what mattered for his minor premiers is that they got the job done.
"I'm just disappointed we didn't play better, to be honest, but I'm just sure that the happiness hasn't quite sunk in yet," he laughed.
"A win's a win. It's frustrating that we went out there not playing the football we've been trying to play all year, but the thing I am really impressed with is the fight that the boys had and the hunger they showed even though it didn't all go to plan.
"That effort helped to compensate. I'm tremendously proud of the work they all put in. I feel like this finish needed to happen for us after we couldn't finish off last season, where we were undefeated. It felt like unfinished business for us.
"Our effort was great defensively and I thought our backline was unreal tonight. Connor [Wilson] and Ben [Thompson] just absolutely killed it. Their combination was insane, and Josh Willcox was great in goal."
The Stags were on the hunt early in the grand final, enjoying a free kick from close range and going close to scoring in the 10th minute when a shot from Angus Hadwen required a sharp stop from Eglinton goalkeeper Nathan Maxwell.
Eglinton's Damian Curran put plenty of power behind his 18th minute attempt to force a save from Josh Willcox but that would remain the team's best attempt for the opening half.
Zac Piggott had a scoring chance for CSU five minutes later when a free kick from the side of the penalty area found his feet, though the effort was blocked by the defence.
Coldicott then made his way through the defensive line to earn the team's best chance of the half but his shot went straight to Maxwell.
The last 10 minutes of the half were fought mostly through the midfield as each side struggled to link up with their forwards.
CSU would enjoy a greater share of possession over the first 20 minutes of the new half, and they would end up taking 13 shots to two following the half-time whistle.
Coldicott was the target man for several dangerous CSU plays in the second half.
On the first of those he couldn't get a clean boot behind his shot and on the next effort in the 68th minute his shot on target was blocked by James Baker.
The winning moment for CSU arrived on their next trip downfield.
It began down the left wing where Riley Jarent found Harry Field towards the centre of the park, who in turn played a short ball to Coldicott at the top of the penalty area.
Coldicott poked the ball past the Eglinton defender in his path, ran around and got his boot to the loose ball before either defender Andrew Bogie or goalkeeper Maxwell could get there first.
Josh Brown had a solid strike from just outside the box blocked by the Stags defence, and it would be Eglinton's best chance for the remainder of the game.
Eglinton threw bodies forward and looked for quick passage of play down both wings over the last 10 minutes but those efforts couldn't reap an equaliser.
