THEY have been the two teams who have stood head and shoulders above the rest of the pack in this year's Bathurst District Football ladies premier league competition so it feels only appropriate that Panorama FC and Eglinton FC are the last teams standings.
They'll come together one more time this Sunday afternoon at Proctor Park for the grand final, where the Goats will be a win away from completing a perfect season.
Panorama have had the measure of Eglinton every time they've met this year - but certainly not by a country mile.
The Eagles have been the only team throughout the season to truly trouble Panorama and threaten to end their winning streak.
The Goats' 4-0 major semi-final success over Eglinton remains the outlier in that group of games, where Jasmine Christie-Johnson's four goal haul powered Panorama into a grand final appearance.
Eglinton made no mistake in the preliminary final, utilising a strong start to come away 3-1 winners over the Mudgee Wolves.
Panorama find themselves in an eerily similar situation to their campaign from three years ago where they entered the grand final with an unbeaten record.
However, their coach Brent Huie hopes that this time around the season will conclude with a different result.
"You can't get excited yet. We haven't finished the job. We've been there before when we had an undefeated season and we fell on penalties to CSU in 2019," he said.
"There are a few girls in our team who remember how that feels and they'll be doing everything that they can to not feel that way again."
Panorama's had their share of strong finishing throughout the year but it's their remarkable defensive record which has been the talking point of their season.
The Goats will take a small hit in that department for the decider but the depth in the team ensures that the defensive wall will remain hard to break to break down.
Maddy Pearce (leg) and Tegan Ward (overseas) won't be available for the match although star striker Christie-Johnson will be available to play in the middle of a hectic weekend's schedule.
Huie has a lot of respect for an opponent who has worked hard to reach this point of the season.
"I'm happy to see Eglinton reach the grand final. They've been one or two games away from the grand final for probably the last five to six years," he said.
"They're also doing really well as a club. They've got a lot of teams in grand finals, which is huge for them.
"We'll be going into this one just looking to play our own game and not be too reactionary to what the other team is doing. We want to set the tone of the match early on ... and whatever happens it's going to be a great game."
Eglinton players and fans would be quick to remind everyone reading too much into the 4-0 scoreline from the major semi-final is a dangerous game.
Down on several players, like Poorsha Mcphillamy and Montanna Walker, Eglinton had trouble limiting Panorama's possession and keeping Christie-Johnson under control.
Their match against Mudgee last weekend saw the team get some of their cohesion back, but they know they'll need to find another level against a Panorama squad who have swept all before them in 2022.
Eglinton coach Ian Crook said with players back for the grand final his side are feeling ready to give the undefeated minor premiers a run for their money.
"We knew we'd have to go that way when we had a couple out against Pano. We'd had Mudgee's measure all year so we had belief that we could get through that game," he said.
"We'll definitely need to play as best as we can to beat Pano but hopefully the grand final situation will be able to bring the best out of us.
"We're every chance. We had a fair few players out in that last game against them. We only had 10 of our first grade ladies there.
"Having the extra numbers gives us a bit more confidence and obviously the fresh legs as well."
Crook said breaking down the Panorama side is going to require contributions from all corners of the park, not just dominance in one area.
"We just have to have an overall strong team performance," he said.
"There are outstanding individual players there, like Jasmine Christie-Johnson, who scored all four goals in the semi-final, but if you just focus on one player they can sting you somewhere else."
The grand final kicks-off at 3pm.
