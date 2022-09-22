Western Advocate
Bathurst council will increase response to off-leash dog problem

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
September 22 2022 - 6:30pm
Councillor Warren Aubin in Machattie Park with one of his dogs, Luna. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

IT didn't take much convincing to get all nine councillors on board with a motion to address the increasing problem of off-leash dogs in Bathurst.

