IT didn't take much convincing to get all nine councillors on board with a motion to address the increasing problem of off-leash dogs in Bathurst.
Councillor Warren Aubin had lodged a notice of motion on the issue to the September 21 Bathurst Regional Council meeting.
His five-point recommendation was adopted in full, with councillors agreeing that something had to be done to prevent more dog attacks.
Official data from the Office of Local Government shows that five dog attacks were reported in Bathurst in the first six months of 2022, with six animals and one person attacked.
However, council suspects the number of attacks is significantly higher due to a lack of reporting in the community.
"We only get to know the ones that are reported to us as a formal incident, effectively complaint driven, and you all would realise there are many, many occasions where council is not involved," director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, said.
Council has resolved to start a media campaign in both newspaper and radio to get the message out about restraining animals, repeat that message in the rate notice newsletter, and increase signage around the city.
Signs will be placed in pet shops, vet surgeries, along walking tracks and in parks.
Council will also look to bring on more rangers, who would "be a visible force" in the community, in its budget for the next financial year.
For years, Cr Aubin has spoken publicly about the need for people to keep their dogs on a leash, but it wasn't until his own dog was attacked recently that he decided council needed to do more to combat the dangerous issue.
He said dog attacks are a traumatic experience and people who have been in that situation are often fearful to go out on walks again.
"There is a lot more dogs out there than ever before and I really feel something has to be done, more, by this council so that people actually can go and feel safe, either out walking their dogs or even just walking themselves, because there is this problem of dogs off leashes," Cr Aubin said.
"... Dogs are a wild animal and, I don't care how much you spend on having your dog at obedience classes or whatever, it will not stop that dog from going for another dog if it is off a leash out in the public.
"I know we have off-leash areas designated for this sort of activity, that is fine, but we need to move on these people that walk up the street with their lead around their neck and their dog just wandering off willy-nilly."
Councillors were happy to lend their support to the proposal, resulting in a unanimous resolution.
Cr Ian North, who shared several stories of incidents that he had witnessed or been told about, felt the resolution was long overdue.
"I back up Cr Aubin and I wish I'd probably done this years ago. There's too much of it that happens," he said.
"I see little kids that walk their dogs; how the hell are they going to ward off an attack? They could get injured themselves.
"I think people have to take responsibility."
Councillors also spoke about the possibility of increasing the fines for people whose dogs are unrestrained, but then move was not part of the resolution.
