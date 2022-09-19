Western Advocate
Construction almost complete at Bathurst's new animal pound

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
September 19 2022 - 6:30pm
Take a look inside the Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre as construction continues.

A NEW purpose-built pound is expected to deliver better outcomes for stray animals in Bathurst, with rehoming to be the primary focus.

