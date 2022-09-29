BATHURST dog owners could be more than $1300 out of pocket if their dog is involved in an attack.
Community members have been advised to be more responsible when it comes to their pets as Bathurst Regional Council plans to up its response to off-leash dogs and dog attacks.
Council will soon embark on a media campaign to raise awareness about responsible pet ownership and increase signage around the city to further spread the message.
These are the penalties people could face if they're caught doing the wrong thing.
In Bathurst, there is a $330 fine for the owner of a dog that's not under control in a public space.
The same financial penalty is applied to a person (not the owner) in charge of a dog that is not under control in a public place.
Dogs are required to be on a leash when out in the community, unless they are in a designated off-leash area.
A dog is legally allowed to wander within the front yard of an owner's property, even if there is no front fence, however, Bathurst council encourages dog owners to keep their pets within a secure (fenced) area of their property.
There are some places in Bathurst that dogs just aren't allowed.
For example, people aren't allowed to bring their dogs to Proctor Park, where there are signs prohibiting dogs entering the facility.
An owner who brings their dog to a prohibited place faces a $330 fine if they are caught.
Dog owners also face fines if their animal escapes their property and is straying.
Failing to prevent a dog from escaping, if the dog is not a dangerous, menacing or restricted dog, carries a $220 fine.
Owners can expect to receive a $1320 fine if their dog instigates an attack.
This penalty is applicable if their dog rushes at, attacks, bites, harasses, or chases any person or animal.
Bathurst council encourages people to keep their animals in a secure yard.
When out in public, dogs must be kept on a leash if they are not in one of the city's designated off-leash areas.
Council has 11 off-leash areas listed on its website.
When using these areas, owners must maintain effective control over their dogs at all times. Dogs should be visible at all times and controlled by voice command.
Dogs are also required to be registered.
There is a $330 fine (first offence) for the owner if a companion animal, which is not dangerous, menacing or restricted, is not registered as prescribed.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
