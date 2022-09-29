YOU'D be hard pressed to find someone in Bathurst who has more reasons to split their allegiances ahead of this Sunday's NRL grand final between the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels than John Fearnley.
As former Eels first grade player across four seasons, and lifelong Parramatta fan, naturally wants to see the team closest to his heart prevail as underdogs this weekend and end the club's 36 year wait for a title.
But if there's any team that's going to extend that wait for another season then the Panthers aren't the worst option for Fearnley.
He watched his son Brad achieve Jersey Flegg premiership success with the club last Sunday and as an employee of the Penrith club - Panthers Bathurst general manager - he's looking to make the most of a massive evening at the venue.
However, that isn't going to be enough from stopping Fearnley from throwing his full support behind the club that means everything to him.
"I've been a Parramatta support all my life, so I'd love to see them win, but Penrith are the strongest club in the NRL. I was lucky enough to play six to seven years at Parramatta and would love to see them win, but I am employed by the Panthers," he laughed.
"I really like the way Penrith play, and their style of footy, and watching our young fella win a grand final with them was pretty exciting.
"My wife's a Parramatta support as well, but I see it as no matter which side wins we win, so that's good."
Fearnley made 76 appearances for the Eels first grade side across 1991 to 1994, which was a dream for someone who grew up enamoured with the club.
"My uncle Terry Fearnley coached them for a while and Ray Price was one of my favourite players," Fearnley said.
"I was lucky enough to meet Ray Price when I was at Parramatta and I've followed them for as long as I can remember."
Penrith will be gunning for bac-to-back NRL titles and Fearnley believes it's going to require plenty of risk taking from the Eels to prevent such an outcome.
"Penrith are such a strong side that if Parramatta just try to play set for set then the Panthers will get over the top of them," he said.
"Parramatta have continue to chance the hand, like they've done for the last couple of weeks with their expansive football, and [Mitch] Moses and [Dylan] Brown need to play well.
"I think the two forward packs nullify each other. Parramatta's going to have to play their best footy and Penrith have been there a couple of times already and know what it takes to win it.
"However, you never know what can happen on grand final day."
There's still a lot of love for Penrith from Fearnley when it comes to the way they operate.
Fearnley has watched sons Adam and Brad come through Penrith's junior system, which has quickly become a model for other clubs to try and emulate.
"I've never seen anything like it," he said.
"They won the Jersey Flegg, Harold Matthews, reserve grade and they're in the first grade grand final. There's a production line there and the systems they've got in place are proven to work.
"I think most NRL clubs are trying to follow their system now as well."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
