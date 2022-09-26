Western Advocate
Brad Fearnley's Penrith Panthers clinch Jersey Flegg Cup in golden-point thriller

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:18am, first published 7:30am
Bathurst talent Brad Fearnley (back right) helps Penrith skipper Hohepa Puru raise the premiership trophy after Sunday's thrilling Jersey Flegg Cup grand final win. Picture by Bryden Sharp

THERE was stress and complete exhaustion, but there was also utter elation for Brad Fearnley after he and his Penrith Panthers team-mates claimed the Jersey Flegg Cup in a thriller on Sunday.

