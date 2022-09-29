NO matter how much time passes, officers in the Chifley Police District will never forget the lives that have been lost in the line of duty.
On Thursday, police officers and members of the community gathered in the All Saints Anglican Cathedral to pay tribute as part of National Police Remembrance Day.
Led by Bishop Richard Hurford, the ceremony was an opportunity to reflect on officers' commitment to service and collective grieve for the officers who were killed while carrying out their duties.
Following the reading of the honour roll, wreaths were placed on behalf of the families of Sergeant Eric Bailey (1945), Senior Constable Clarence Pirie (1960), Sergeant Paul Quinn (1986), Detective Constable Bill Crews (2010) and Senior Constable Kelly Foster (2021).
Superintendent Bob Noble, Bathurst's highest ranking police officer, also laid a wreath on behalf of Chifley PD.
During the service, he acknowledged the presence of community members in the cathedral, saying they too are affected when a police officer dies or is injured.
He also took a moment to touch on a topic people often struggle to talk about: suicide.
He said the police community is affected by this more than others.
Officers not only attend these tragic scenes, but their mental health can often suffer from the things they have experienced on the job, putting thoughts of suicide into their minds.
Some of the officers named on the NSW Police Roll of Honour are there because of suicide.
Superintendent Noble encouraged people to reach out for support, saying there is always help.
"If you are experiencing those thoughts or those feelings, or we know of someone that is, there is help. There is always help and I would encourage you to speak to someone," he said.
Thursday's service was also attended by the Western Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree, who described Police Remembrance Day as the most important day to him on the calendar.
READ MORE: Police pay tribute to fallen colleagues
Like Supt Noble, he was pleased to see community members join with the policing community.
"I was really pleased to see members of the community, but even more so hearing a couple of kids in the background. I really thought that was great, too, the younger the better," Assistant Commissioner Greentree said.
"I just thought it was really nice to commemorate what a special day it is us for us, so it's more important for me to see members of the community, particularly those who have no affiliation with the police.
"I think that really resonates, because the police serve the community, we're part of the community, and to see community members coming to share our special day just adds that little bit of extra specialness for me."
While the families of police officers killed on duty will often remember their loss, Assistant Commissioner Greentree said Police Remembrance Day is an opportunity to bring everyone together to reflect.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.