HAVING lost two serving officers in the line of duty, Police Remembrance Day has always carried a special significance within the Chifley Police District, and on Thursday, September 29, the community is asked to join with its police family in honouring their sacrifice.
Bathurst's highest ranking police officer, Superintendent Bob Noble said that, while policing in the city has a rich history, some of it is quite tragic, and includes the death of Sergeant Paul Quinn, shot and killed at Perthville in 1984, and Senior Constable Clarence Pierie who died in the line of duty in 1960.
Sgt Quinn was just 25 when he was shot dead by Patrick Horan on March 30, 1986. Horan, a paranoid schizophrenic, had not been taking his medication when his mother called police about his erratic and violent behaviour.
One of the officers to respond to the call was then-Constable Quinn. After a pursuit that ended 10 kilometres south of Bathurst at Perthville, Constable Quinn got out of his car and ran towards Horan, who fatally shot him
Quinn was posthumously promoted to sergeant.
Senior Constable Clarence Pierie also died in the line of duty in 1960. He was the officer-in-charge of the Capertee Police Station from 1958 until his death on October 13, 1960. He was fatally shot during the arrest of two juvenile offenders.
"Police Remembrance Day does carry special meaning for Chifley, certainly more than other districts I have worked in," Supt Noble said in the lead up to Police Remembrance Day.
He said he would love to see members of the community join with police and their families on what is the most important day on the policing calendar.
"When a police officers dies, it has a profound impact on everyone in the police force, but it is also something felt deeply by the local community," he said.
"Police are seen as protectors, and in that sense, almost invincible, so when an officer is killed or injured, it really affects the community," he said.
In that regard, he said he wanted everyone to feel welcome at this year's service, which is being held at All Saints' Cathedral, on Thursday, September 29, beginning at 10am.
The formal ceremony will be followed by a morning tea.
Supt Noble said the service will be lead by police chaplain, Bishop Richard Hurford, and will be attended by himself, and the leadership team. Western Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree, will also be in attendance.
"Hopefully it will be an uplifting experience, and it's one I would like to share with the community," he said.
Supt Noble said it was important police and the community came together on days like Police Remembrance Day.
"Police are people, and the people are police, and a day like this is confirmation of this," he said.
He said anyone interested in attending the service will be made to feel very welcome, adding it was a day where police and the community can come together to strengthen their relationship.
