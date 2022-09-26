Western Advocate
Police

Community urged to join police in remembering fallen officers on September 29

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:23am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Superintendent Bob Noble stands in front of the permanent memorial to Sergeant Paul Quinn, fatally shot at Perthville on March 30, 1986.

HAVING lost two serving officers in the line of duty, Police Remembrance Day has always carried a special significance within the Chifley Police District, and on Thursday, September 29, the community is asked to join with its police family in honouring their sacrifice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.