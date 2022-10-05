BESTSELLING author Petronella McGovern will be in her element when she appears at Bathurst Library next week to launch her new novel.
"I spent endless hours in the library as a child," Bathurst-born McGovern said. "It was one of my favourite places.
"I loved the excitement of borrowing a new book to read each week."
McGovern, who now lives on Sydney's northern beaches, will be launching her third novel, The Liars, which is described as a heart-stopping cocktail of family secrets, unsolved disappearances and a community at war with itself.
The book, according to McGovern, explores "contemporary issues and also looks at how we tell Australian history and the events that are not discussed".
"I was fascinated by hidden histories that we all share, both on a personal level and at a community level," she said.
"The Liars delves into secrets that are paralysing the family and the town in the story."
McGovern, who grew up on a farm on the western side of Bathurst, released her first novel, Six Minutes, in 2019 and her second novel, The Good Teacher, in 2020.
She will be in conversation with local radio personality Jac Underwood at Bathurst Library next Tuesday, October 11 at 6pm.
