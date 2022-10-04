Western Advocate

Macquarie River to Bathurst part of Bureau of Meteorology flood watch as rain clouds gather

MW
By Matt Watson
October 4 2022
The low level bridge in mid-September after a rapid rise in the Macquarie River.

THE Macquarie River to Bathurst is included in a flood watch issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday afternoon ahead of a predicted drenching for the state.

