Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Saints make return, Cavaliers duo on board as new-look Central West Wranglers prepare for Plan B Regional Bash

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 9 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEW-LOOK team, same ambitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.