HEREFORD Street low level bridge remains closed, as Macquarie River continues to fall.
The river peaked at 4.9 metres at 3pm on Sunday and continues to fall but due to the closure of the Hereford Street, motorists have been advised to allow extra time to travel with visitors leaving the Bathurst 1000 and with the return of school.
At its peak, the Macquarie River had hit the moderate flood level, however, by 9am on Monday it had dropped back to a minor flood level, sitting at around 3.5 metres.
If the current trend continues, it's likely the Macquarie River will drop below the minor flood level by Monday afternoon.
After a wet few days, Bathurst is set to expect a few days of dry weather, with no major rainfalls forecast from Monday to Thursday.
Rain is likely to set in again on Friday, with a 95 per cent chance of rain, with falls possible between 10-15 millimetres.
Sunny conditions are forecast for Sunday.
Bathurst received a total of 66 millimetres of rain from Wednesday to Sunday, with the city only 3mm off the total amount of rain that fell in the city last October.
For the entire year, Bathurst has received 681.6mm of rain, almost 200mm more than this time last year.
