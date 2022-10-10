Western Advocate

Bathurst council to review Mount Panorama drainage following Bathurst 1000

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 10 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mount Panorama circuit on Saturday, October 8. Picture by Phil Blatch

BATHURST Regional Council plans to review drainage at Mount Panorama after three Bathurst 1000 on-track sessions, including the Top 10 Shootout, were unable to go ahead following significant rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.