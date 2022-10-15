Western Advocate
Nick Packham nominated for NSW/ACT Community Achievement Awards

Updated October 15 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:00am
Vivability CEO Nick Packham has been nominated in the NSW/ACT Community Achievement Awards.

A MAN whose focus has been on bettering the lives of those living with disability in Bathurst and the Central West has been nominated for a prestigious community award.

