Western Advocate

Painter Nigel Frisby and builder Brad Schumacher say it's a busy time

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
October 16 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Painter Nigel Frisby says the industry is incredibly busy and finding an apprentice is difficult. Picture by Amy Rees

BUILDERS in Bathurst are finding it difficult to secure tradespeople for jobs, and painters are no exception.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.